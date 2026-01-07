Kolkata Weather LATEST Update Extreme Cold Wave Grips City Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Tuesday was the season's coldest day for Kolkata. Though the temperature rose slightly on Wednesday, the intense cold persists. How will the weather be from North to South Bengal on Thursday? Check Forecast Here

The Alipore Met Office reports Tuesday was the season's coldest day at 10 degrees. Temps in South Bengal will hover around 10-12 degrees until Saturday, with weekend fog reducing visibility.

A cold wave-like situation will persist in South Bengal's western districts until Saturday. The biting cold will continue, with temps around 10.2°C, as seen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, a cold wave is forecast for Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum. This may continue in Birbhum until Friday morning. Six other South Bengal districts might also face a 'cold day'.

A Bay of Bengal depression may alter weather next week. Sriniketan hit 6.2°C. North Bengal is colder, with Darjeeling at 1.5°C and possible snow. A 'cold day' alert is active for some districts.

Rain amid the cold? There's a slight chance of light rain in North Bengal's upper districts. The cold will intensify as fog persists in Darjeeling and other areas, reducing visibility.