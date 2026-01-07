Lucknow Weather Latest Update: Peak Chills From Cold Winds, UP To Shiver Due To Cold Day

Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Along with North India, entire states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh are now in the grip of a cold wave. The weather department says that the cold will wreak havoc for the next week in all of Uttar Pradesh

On Jan 8, Lucknow will face brutal, cold winds. Dense morning fog will block the sun, creating cold day conditions that will last all day, says the weather department.

On Jan 8, Lucknow's minimum temperature is likely to be around 7°C, with a maximum of 15°C. Cold winds at 7 km/h will cause shivers. Skies will be 24% cloudy.

The weather department reports dense fog in 38 UP districts on Thursday, Jan 8, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and many others.

A cold day alert is issued for several UP districts. Due to no sun, cold winds will be harsh. These include Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and others.

The IMD predicts the biting cold from the cold wave will last another week. Dense fog will persist. Visibility may drop to 100-150m. Drivers are advised to be cautious.