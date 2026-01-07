Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thalapathy Vijay Vs Prabhas: Who Grossed More In Advance Bookings?

2026-01-07 10:10:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The first major box office clash of 2026 is set for January 9. Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' and Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab' are releasing on the same day.

South Indian superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhas face off at the box office on January 9. High expectations surround both 'Jana Nayagan' and 'The Raja Saab'.

Hype for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' is huge since it's his last film. Advance bookings are massive, grossing over ₹35 crore overseas and ₹10.30 crore in India.

Prabhas stars in director Maruthi's 'The Raja Saab,' a horror-comedy releasing Jan 9. Advance bookings have collected ₹9 crore overseas and ₹5 crore in India.

This is half of 'Jana Nayagan's' collection. Based on bookings, analysts believe Vijay's film will dominate the box office, as hype for Prabhas's movie isn't as strong.

