Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Deep Depression Triggers Heavy Rains In THESE Places

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains in Andhra Pradesh, cold in Telangana, the weather in the Telugu states is getting tricky. Heavy to very heavy rains around Sankranti are a cause for concern

Weather in the Telugu states is changing fast. While Telangana sees fluctuating cold winds, rain is starting in Andhra Pradesh. Favorable conditions in the Bay of Bengal may bring heavy rain to AP and Tamil Nadu.

The low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has become a depression. It's set to intensify into a severe depression today. Light to moderate rain is expected in Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts this weekend.

The weather department warns of strong winds (40-60 km/h) in coastal areas due to the depression. The sea will be rough, so fishermen are advised to be cautious. Coastal residents should also stay alert.

The depression's impact on AP will be minor. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu, with thunderstorms in coastal areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Chennai and several other districts are on alert.

In Telangana, no rain is expected, but cold winds will persist. The Hyderabad weather center predicts dry weather with a 2-4 degree drop in minimum temperatures over the next 2 days in some areas, hitting 5-10°C in several districts.

On Wednesday, Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature at 7.7°C. Other cities like Medak (11.8°C) and Ramagundam (11°C) also saw cold weather. In Hyderabad, Patancheru was the coldest at 10.2°C.