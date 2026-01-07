Delhi Weather LATEST Update: City On Yellow Alert As Dense Fog And Cold Wave Tighten Grip

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi continues to reel under an intense cold wave as dense fog and low temperatures grip the city. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning residents of poor visibility and chilly conditions over the next few days

The India Meteorological Department has placed Delhi under a yellow alert due to dense fog and cold wave conditions. Early morning visibility is expected to remain low, affecting road and rail travel. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18°C, while the minimum may dip to 8°C, intensifying winter discomfort.

According to the IMD's weekly outlook, Delhi's maximum temperature may rise slightly to 19°C, while minimum temperatures could fall further to around 7°C. Despite the persistent chill, no additional weather alerts have been issued for the rest of the week, offering some relief to residents.

Delhi witnessed its first 'cold day' of the season as maximum temperatures dropped significantly below normal levels. Palam and Lodhi Road recorded cold day conditions, with Palam emerging as the coldest area. Meanwhile, air quality worsened sharply, with the AQI slipping into the 'very poor' category at 310.