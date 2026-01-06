Trump Says Republicans Must Win 2026 Midterms Or Else He'll Be Impeached By Democrats
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Republicans must win the 2026 midterm elections or else he will get impeached by Democrats.
"You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said at a retreat for House Republican lawmakers in Washington. "I'll get impeached."
Trump's agenda is on the line in November's elections, when all the seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate's seats will be contested.
