Hiring Domestic Help? Dubai Police Warn Of Fake Recruitment Ads On Social Media

Dubai Police have warned residents against fraudulent recruitment advertisements circulating on social media platforms, urging the public to use only licensed agencies when hiring domestic workers.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at Dubai Police said scammers are posing as recruitment and placement service providers, falsely claiming to arrange domestic workers and auxiliary staff, with the aim of illegally obtaining money from victims.

Authorities stressed that anyone seeking to hire domestic help should deal exclusively with licensed and accredited recruitment offices operating within the UAE. Residents were cautioned against transferring funds to individuals or entities offering recruitment services outside official legal channels.

Dubai Police said following approved recruitment procedures is essential to protect the rights of all parties involved, including employers, workers, and agencies.

The warning forms part of the ongoing #BewareOfFraud campaign, which aims to raise public awareness about evolving online scam tactics. Police urged residents to verify the legitimacy of service providers before sharing personal information or making payments.

Members of the public who encounter suspicious offers or believe they have been targeted by scams are encouraged to report incidents through official channels, including the Dubai Police Smart App, the eCrime platform, or by calling 901 for non emergency cases.