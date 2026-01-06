Why UAE's Luxury Yacht Market Is Attracting Younger, Wealthier Buyers

Luxury yacht ownership in the UAE is increasingly being driven by younger buyers, including entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, as wealth distribution shifts and demand grows for privacy, flexibility and year-round cruising, according to Ferretti Group.

Industry executives say the local market is on track for a surge in growth, potentially reaching 1,000 per cent in the coming years.

“The average age is changing a lot,” said Alberto Ferretti, founder and chief executive of Ferretti Group, noting that yacht owners are now typically in their early 40s.“There are young entrepreneurs, young tycoons, rock stars, movie stars, Formula One drivers and football players. Wealth today is distributed very differently.”

Connectivity has played a major role in attracting a younger demographic, he said.“Believe it or not, I get more complaints if Wi-Fi or Starlink goes down on board than if the engine breaks. People want to stay connected as if they are at home.”

Privacy and security are also central to the appeal.“We sell privacy and freedom,” Ferretti said.“On a boat, you can be alone and private. That is increasingly important for this generation.”

Why global buyers are choosing the UAE

Executives said the UAE - particularly Abu Dhabi and Dubai - is increasingly being selected by international yacht owners as a base for extended stays, rather than just a short seasonal stop.“People from all over the world come here and decide to spend six or seven months of their lives in the UAE,” Ferretti explained.“They are already our customers elsewhere, so why give up the possibility of having a boat here?”

Safety has become one of the country's strongest differentiators, he added.“Never underestimate safety. Being able to walk freely, wear your watch, park your car without worrying - that doesn't happen anymore in many parts of Europe. What the UAE leadership has done in terms of safety is becoming the biggest differentiator.”

He also pointed to infrastructure and hospitality as key advantages.“You have the best hotels, restaurants, airports and logistics. Anything you find in the world you can find it here - but with a plus.”

Strong demand and ambitious growth expectations

While Europe remains the world's largest yacht market, Ferretti said the UAE's momentum is becoming increasingly evident.“There is no comparison size-wise with Europe,” he said.“But in the last two or three months alone, as Ferretti Group, we have already signed seven or eight boats in the UAE. We are super happy.”

Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of RIC Holding, the mother company of AAA Marine, which has been appointed exclusive dealer for Ferretti Group brands in the UAE and Oman after signing the agreement in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, said the company is expecting rapid growth as it expands its local operations.“My plan is not minimum,” Al Ali said.“We are talking about growth of around 1,000 per cent. This is not only about selling boats - we are also working on a major maintenance centre, after-sales services and building a full ecosystem around yachting.”

Longer cruising season gives the UAE an edge

Seasonality was repeatedly cited as one of the UAE's biggest advantages over traditional European yachting destinations.“In the Mediterranean, the season is only about four months,” Ferretti said.“Here, you have eight months of fantastic season. From October to May, there is really nothing on the map that competes.”

The UAE's accessibility compared to alternatives such as the Caribbean also plays a role.“It's five or six hours from Europe. You can keep the boat here and come for a long weekend,” he added.

New models and technology headed for the region

Ferretti confirmed that the group plans to showcase its latest yachts and technologies in the UAE, with new models expected to debut at the Dubai International Boat Show in April.“You will see new models and new technology, including advances in stabilisation and design,” he said.“Anything new in the market will be presented there.” Ferretti Group launches dozens of models across its brands every year, including Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Riva and Custom Line.

'We sell a lifestyle'

Both executives stressed that the expansion is about more than yacht sales alone.“We are not selling boats anymore; we sell a lifestyle,” Ferretti said, describing ownership as belonging to one of the most exclusive ownership clubs in the world, offering experiences and events beyond the vessel itself.

The partnership also ties into broader ambitions to position the UAE as a long-term yachting destination rather than a seasonal stopover. AAA Marine has said it aims to help shape what it describes as a 'UAE Riviera', underpinned by year-round cruising conditions, expanding marina infrastructure and a growing network of waterfront resorts and residential developments across Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Alali said AAA Marine is developing a broader marine ecosystem in the UAE, spanning after-sales services, marine management and hospitality concepts, as well as introducing new ownership models such as lease-to-own yachts, which he said had not previously existed in the local market.“It's a full ecosystem,” he said.“If we want to do this properly, all these activities need to be available.”