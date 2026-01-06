PBF Energy Proudly Supports Women Engineers At The 2025 Society Of Women Engineers (SWE) Conference

MENAFN - 3BL) PBF Energy is proud to sponsor several of our women engineers attending the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. For the past several years, PBF has supported participation in this premier event-one of the largest gatherings dedicated to advancing and empowering women in technical and STEM fields. At this year's event, PBF hosted a booth where prospective candidates could participate in on-the-spot interviews.

The SWE Conference offers an invaluable opportunity for professional growth, networking, and celebrating the achievements of women who continue to excel and break barriers in industries traditionally dominated by men. It serves as both an inspiration and a reminder of the vital role that women play in shaping the future of engineering and technology.

PBF Energy believes that fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce is essential to driving innovation, collaboration, and long-term success. By embracing different perspectives and creating an environment where every employee feels valued and empowered, the company cultivates stronger teams, better decision-making, and a workplace culture where people can thrive. PBF Energy remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote equity, expand opportunities, and ensure that all voices are heard and respected.

As part of this ongoing commitment, PBF Energy is proud to be a Corporate Partnership Council Member of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE). Through this partnership, PBF supports programs and initiatives that encourage the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in engineering and technical roles.

According to 2023 data from SWE only 15% of engineers are women*-underscoring the continued importance of inspiring and empowering more women to enter and thrive in this field. PBF Energy recognizes the value of diverse perspectives and is dedicated to creating opportunities where women in all technical disciplines can succeed, lead, and make a lasting impact on the energy industry.

As Emily Amaro Bergeron, an engineer and current Operations Manager at our Toledo Refinery, explains, this dedication to empowerment is more than a value and an annual trip to the SWE conference-it's part of PBF Energy's culture:

“As my career has progressed, the conference continues to feel just as energizing, though now from a different perspective. I now attend as a representative of PBF Energy, meeting with students who are eager to start their careers in the oil and gas industry. I enjoy sharing information about our company and the meaningful work we do. One of the most common questions I receive is about training, and I'm proud to share that PBF offers an excellent development program for new hires. It's rewarding to see how excited students become when they learn about the level of support and growth opportunities available to them.”

“Another highlight of SWE is the opportunity for women from across all PBF refineries and corporate offices to come together. It's a valuable time for connection, discussing what's happening at our sites, sharing challenges, and learning from one another. We support and encourage each other, celebrate our accomplishments, and build strong relationships that extend beyond the conference.”

Emily also participated in a panel at the SWE conference and spoke about her experience in industry and how it continues to shape her professional journey:

“I have been attending the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) conference since college. At that time, it was both exciting and overwhelming to see so many women engineers gathered in one place. I remember the anticipation of attending the career fair, hopeful for the opportunity to interview and begin my professional journey.

In my current role, I also appreciate the chance to share my own career journey and inspire the next generation of engineers to explore the many possibilities ahead of them. SWE continues to be a source of inspiration and professional growth, both personally and for the women of PBF Energy.”

Whether through mentorship, professional development, or active participation in organizations like SWE, PBF Energy remains committed to supporting women in technology and fostering an environment where all employees can reach their full potential.

