Yellow And Unstoppable Domains Launch .Yellow, A Web3 Domain For Identity, Connection And Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow and Unstoppable Domains today announced the launch of, a Web3-only top-level domain (TLD) designed to give individuals, creators and businesses a recognizable, self-owned identity across the evolving digital landscape.









Yellow is a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem, providing the core infrastructure and developer tools to power a new generation of decentralized applications. Its core technology is a Layer3 protocol that enables realtime, non-custodial, cross-chain trading to occur off-chain, with only the final settlement recorded on-chain. A key component of this is the Yellow SDK, a comprehensive Software Development Kit that serves as an advanced toolkit for developers to build advanced, user-friendly, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Yellow Network aims to drive the mass adoption of Web3 whilst creating a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem that extends the principles of Bitcoin and Ethereum to everyday life.

The partnership with Unstoppable Domains extends Yellow's ecosystem into digital identity, combining Unstoppable's infrastructure for permanent, user-owned naming with Yellow's vision for a more connected Web3 experience. Every domain includes onchain website hosting, human-readable crypto payments, UD profile pages and decentralized messaging, with no renewal fees and full user ownership.

" Identity="" online="" has="" been="" borrowed,="" not="" owned.="" That="" changes="" with="" Web3,"="" said="" Shyla="" Khan,="" CMO="" of="" "With,="" we're="" giving="" people="" more="" than="" a="" name.="" We're="" giving="" them="" a="" foundation="" to="" build="" presence,="" express="" who="" they="" are="" and="" participate="" in="" the="" digital="" economy="" on="" their="" own="" terms.="" Yellow="" represents="" optimism="" and="" opportunity,="" and="" this="" TLD="" carries="" that="" energy="" into="" everything="" our="" community="" />





Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains, emphasized the strategic fit. "Yellow has built serious infrastructure for Web3 trading and settlement. Now they're extending that same commitment to digital identity. The TLD turns their vision into something tangible, a namespace where optimism, creativity and trust converge. We're proud to bring this to market with a partner building real infrastructure for the next era of the internet."

The TLD is designed for creators sharing work across AI and Web3 communities, businesses seeking distinctive brand presence, communities built around shared values, and individuals who want a name that reflects their alignment with the Yellow ecosystem.

Get your today here:

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years-2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025-Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.7 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit:

About Yellow

Yellow Network is a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem providing the core infrastructure and developer tools to power a new generation of high-performance decentralized finance applications.

Its core technology is a Layer-3 protocol that enables realtime, non-custodial, cross-chain trading to occur off-chain using state channels, with only the final settlement recorded on-chain. Built on top of this is the Yellow SDK, a comprehensive Software Development Kit that serves as an advanced toolkit for developers to build advanced, user-friendly, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Yellow Network aims to drive the mass adoption of Web3 whilst creating a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem that extends the principles of Bitcoin and Ethereum to everyday life.

For more information, please visit:

CONTACT: Press Contact Sandy Carter...