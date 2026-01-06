The Golden Falcon Of Excellence: Swiss Academy Awards Announces Prestigious Special Edition For The Arab World

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a landmark expansion of its mission to define the global benchmark for leadership, the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability (SALS) is proud to announce its most exclusive distinction to date: The Swiss Academy Award: The Golden Falcon of Excellence. This special edition is dedicated to honoring transformative leaders across the Arab world who embody the ultimate "Golden Standard" of leadership, ethical integrity, courage, innovation, and vision.

Reaching New Heights: From Alpine Peaks to Global Horizons

The falcon, a majestic symbol of high-altitude precision in the Swiss Alps and a revered icon of heritage and vision in the Arab world, serves as the centerpiece of this award. By merging these cultural legacies, SALS identifies a new breed of courageous Visionary Leaders, Decision-Makers and Advocates of Change, who can navigate the high-velocity demands of the digital age while remaining anchored in a human-centered core.

“We are not merely decorating winners; we are endorsing a whole philosophy,” says Natalia Czajkowska, Founding President of SALS.

“As the 'Intelligent Age' erodes the very foundations of truth and trust, leaving our global architecture fragile and fragmented, we choose to elevate the noble spirit of leadership. The Golden Falcon represents exceptional leaders who possess the sharp vision to see a sustainable future and the courage to fly toward it.”

Adding to this vision, Diplomat Sertan Ayçiçek, Vice President of the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability, emphasizes the deeper responsibility embedded in leadership:

“True leadership is not merely the ability to manage the present, but the responsibility to build the future with moral courage. The Golden Falcon is the symbol of leaders who derive their strength not from position, but from vision; not from authority, but from conscience. This distinction stands as an international affirmation of the Arab world's capacity to shape the global future.”

The Four Pillars of the Swiss Academy Award: Golden Falcon of Excellence

Following the Academy's rigorous framework, laureates are recognized for their excellence across four fundamental domains, specifically adapted to honor those bridging ancestral wisdom with hyper-modern global impact:

People: Cultivating human-centered leadership that honors deep-rooted heritage while thriving at the forefront of the automated age.

Planet: Championing environmental stewardship through cutting-edge innovation and regenerative solutions that safeguard unique regional biodiversity and coastal resilience.

Prosperity: Driving ethical and inclusive economic growth that fuels profound, long-term national transformations.

Peace: Fostering global stability through the time-honored traditions of active diplomacy, strategic mediation, and de-escalation.

A Distinction Based on Pure Merit

To ensure the Golden Falcon of Excellence remains the definitive arbiter of executive merit, SALS adheres to strict mandates that protect the award's integrity:

Cannot be Purchased: True excellence is a status distinction, not a transaction.

Conferment, Not Application: The Academy does not accept applications; winners are identified through independent assessments and references.

Independent Oversight: A multidisciplinary jury of 20 internationally respected figures governs the final selection.

Regional Nominations and Timeline

The selection process for the Arab countries is currently underway. Prof. Lilac A. Al-Safadi, a distinguished member of the SALS Advisory Board and the Director of the GCC Countries, will identify nominees from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Nominations Close: 31st March 2026

Official Laureate Announcement: Late April 2026

Grand Conferment Gala & High-Level Panel: Late May 2026, Riyadh

The crowning moment of the Golden Falcon initiative will be a paramount gathering in Riyadh in June 2026. This invitation-only event serves as the definitive summit for an elite circle of the world's most influential figures, providing a nexus for high-level discourse and strategic recognition.

The proceedings will be inaugurated by The Riyadh Strategic Leadership Dialogue, an exclusive forum led by the world's preeminent leaders, decision-makers, and advocates of change. This session is designed as an elite exchange of visionary approaches, where the foremost minds of our time will share their strategies for navigating the "New Era of Leadership." Following this high-stakes discussion, the evening will transition into an exclusive Gala Dinner. This rare convergence of minds marks the official conferment of the Golden Falcon, celebrating a distinguished circle of leaders who have reached the pinnacle of ethical impact and visionary governance.

About the Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability (SALS)

Based in Geneva, SALS is a Center of Excellence dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations with the skills necessary to become transformational leaders. Guided by Swiss values of active diplomacy and humanitarian engagement, the Academy is committed to accelerating the achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.