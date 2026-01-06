Wilson Blanchard Wins 2025 Hamilton Spectator Diamond Readers' Choice Award For Property Management Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reader‐voted honour underscores community trust, team excellence and service

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard Management, an Associa Company, has been awarded the Hamilton Spectator's 2025 Diamond Readers' Choice Award for Property Management Services, the category's highest honour. The recognition reflects the confidence that local residents, condominium boards and partners place in Wilson Blanchard's service, responsiveness and stewardship of the communities it supports.

“This award is a testament to the incredible efforts of our entire team,” said Jeff Lack, branch president.“From leadership initiatives to community engagement, Wilson Blanchard strives to set the standard in condominium management.”

As a reader‐driven recognition, the Diamond designation is earned through community support. For the Wilson Blanchard and Associa teams, the award validates a service model focused on responsive communication, timely and accurate monthly financial reporting, board partnership and proactive planning that helps safeguard community assets and elevate residents' day‐to‐day experience. It also affirms the branch's investment in team development, technology, and vendor relationships that keep buildings safer, budgets on track, and projects moving.

Wilson Blanchard's approach centers on being present and useful in the places it serves. In 2025, the team convened board leaders and suppliers at WB CondoCon to raise $169,000 for Associa Cares Canada to support residents facing unforeseen hardships. The branch also celebrated 30 years of service and earned Great Place to Work certification, milestones that show a healthy, engaged workplace delivering better outcomes for communities.

“Because this recognition comes directly from the community, it carries special meaning for our team,” Lack said.“It tells us our focus on listening, educating and acting quickly is making a difference for the boards and residents who rely on us every day.”

Wilson Blanchard thanks its clients, partners, and team members for their continued support. The branch remains committed to delivering exceptional service across the Hamilton, Niagara, Toronto and Waterloo regions and to strengthening the local communities it is proud to call home. For more information on Wilson Blanchard, please visit

