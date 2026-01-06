403
Trump Aide Calls Greenland Takeover Push U.S. "Formal Position"
(MENAFN) Stephen Miller, deputy chief of policy under US President Donald Trump, has declared that Greenland "should" be absorbed into American territory, characterizing the stance as Washington's "formal position." The influential advisor, regarded as a central figure shaping Trump's policy direction, suggested no nation possesses the capacity to block American acquisition of the Danish-controlled Arctic island.
The autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty has emerged as a diplomatic flashpoint following Trump's presidential return, when he resurrected his earlier ambitions to acquire the island under national security justifications. Discord intensified last week after Katie Miller, Stephen Miller's spouse and former Trump administration official, shared an image on X depicting Greenland covered by an American flag, captioned "soon." This provocative message emerged alongside Washington's military operations in Venezuela, with Trump subsequently asserting America "absolutely needs" the Arctic territory.
When questioned about these territorial ambitions, Miller confirmed the administration's intentions during a CNN interview Monday. "The president has been clear for months that the US should have Greenland as part of the overall security apparatus. That has been the formal position of the US government since the beginning of this administration," he stated.
When pressed about potential military intervention, Miller avoided direct response but asserted "nobody is going to fight the US militarily over the future of Greenland." He challenged Denmark's territorial rights, contending "obviously Greenland should be part of the US" given America's dominant NATO role in Arctic defense.
Copenhagen and Greenlandic officials have firmly rebuffed Washington's territorial claims. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on the US to cease intimidating its "historically close ally," cautioning that seizing Greenland would effectively dismantle NATO.
"I believe the US president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland," Frederiksen told media Monday. "But if the US were to attack another NATO country militarily, everything would stop – including NATO itself."
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen denounced Trump's statements as "insulting" and "unacceptable."
"When the US president says, 'we need Greenland' and links us to Venezuela and military intervention, it is not just wrong – it is disrespectful," he wrote on Facebook Monday. "Our country is not an object of superpower rhetoric… No more fantasies of annexation."
CommentsNo comment