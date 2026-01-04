Death Toll From Russian Ballistic Strike In Kharkiv Rises To Four
"Fragments of the body of another person have been found," he wrote.
Search and rescue operations at the site of the tragedy are ongoing, the mayor of Kharkiv added.Read also: Over 30 buildings damaged in Kharkiv by Russian missile strike
As reported, on January 2 at around 14:30, Russian forces struck a residential building in Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles.
Earlier, the bodies of a woman and a child were found under the rubble.
