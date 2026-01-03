Hatta Police Honour Dubai Municipality Worker For Returning Tourist's Bag Carrying Passport

Hatta Police Station honoured Mohammad Khan, an employee of Dubai Municipality, for his honesty after he found a tourist's bag containing important documents and promptly handed it over to the police.

Colonel Ali Obaid Al Buduwai, Director of Hatta Police Station, presented the recognition and commended the employee for his responsible conduct and strong ethical values.

The bag was later returned to its owner, who expressed his appreciation for the swift recovery of his belongings, including his passport, and praised the high level of safety and security across the UAE.

Colonel Al Buduwai noted that such actions reflect the community's moral and humanitarian values and a strong sense of social responsibility. He added that honouring positive behaviour supports efforts to promote good conduct and strengthens the country's reputation for safety and security.