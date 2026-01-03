Swiss Bar Fire: First Victims Identified After New Year's Eve Blaze Killed 47

Swiss authorities have begun the painstaking process of identifying victims of a catastrophic fire that tore through a crowded bar during New Year's Eve celebrations in the resort town of Crans-Montana, claiming at least 47 lives and injuring more than 100. Police in the Valais canton announced that the first four bodies - two Swiss women aged 21 and 16 and two Swiss men aged 18 and 16 - have been formally identified and returned to their families after extensive forensic work.

The blaze erupted shortly after 1:30 a.m. on January 1 at the Le Constellation bar, a popular venue packed with young revellers ringing in the new year. Survivors reported that the fire spread with terrifying speed, forcing panicked guests to flee amid thick smoke. Many people were badly burned, complicating identification efforts and leading authorities to rely on dental records and DNA testing.

Initial investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered when sparkler-style party candles or“fountain candles” attached to champagne bottles came too close to the wooden ceiling, igniting a rapid flashover - a sudden and intense spread of flames. Prosecutors are also examining whether safety measures, including fire extinguishers, evacuation routes and building materials, met regulatory standards.

Of the more than 100 people injured, 113 have been identified so far. They include Swiss nationals and citizens from countries such as France, Italy, Serbia, Bosnia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Poland, with some victims transferred to specialised burn units across Europe for treatment.

The tragedy, which has shocked the tight-knit alpine resort community, has left families in anguish as they await news of missing loved ones. Officials have warned that identifying all fatalities will take time due to the severity of injuries, and authorities continue their investigation into the cause and potential liability.

(With inputs from AFP)