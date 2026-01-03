403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
One of Dubai’s Most-Talked-About Openings Expands: Em Sherif Deli Heads to Galleria Mall, Al Barsha
(MENAFNEditorial) Em Sherif Deli brings the warmth, charm, and vibrant flavours of Beirut’s beloved neighbourhood eatery to the heart of the city with its second Dubai branch set to open this December at Galleria Mall, Al Barsha. Backed by Lavoya Group, the brand expands after a hugely successful debut in September at One Central Dubai, marked by daily queues, repeat visits, and a growing community that embraced the Deli’s warm, familiar spirit from day one.
The first Dubai location at One Central quickly became a neighbourhood favourite, offering a welcoming space where guests could stop in for breakfast, a late-night shawarma, a comforting mezze, or a sweet bite to go. The combination of approachable Lebanese flavours, a lively atmosphere, and a design inspired by the easy charm of Lebanon’s delis turned the venue into one of the most talked-about openings this year.
The new Al Barsha branch continues this approach with a beautifully designed indoor–outdoor space. Set within Galleria Mall, the venue will offer an all-day menu that includes grab-and-go, breakfast, refreshing specialty drinks, signature sandwiches, sweet treats, and the Deli’s much-loved Mouneh corner stocked with pickles, jams, and spices.
“The most meaningful part of our journey in Dubai has been seeing how people embraced the Deli so naturally. Every day, someone would tell us that a dish reminded them of home or a moment from their childhood. Opening at Galleria Mall, Al Barsha allows us to bring that feeling to another community and stay close to the people who shaped this momentum from the very beginning.” said Chef Yasmina Hayek.
Em Sherif Deli’s second Dubai outpost invites guests into a space built around warmth, a continuation of the connection that began at One Central and continues to grow across the city. Whether grabbing a quick bite between meetings, stocking up on pantry favourites, stocking up on merch, or lingering over mezze with friends, Em Sherif Deli is a place where food, culture, and community come together.
The first Dubai location at One Central quickly became a neighbourhood favourite, offering a welcoming space where guests could stop in for breakfast, a late-night shawarma, a comforting mezze, or a sweet bite to go. The combination of approachable Lebanese flavours, a lively atmosphere, and a design inspired by the easy charm of Lebanon’s delis turned the venue into one of the most talked-about openings this year.
The new Al Barsha branch continues this approach with a beautifully designed indoor–outdoor space. Set within Galleria Mall, the venue will offer an all-day menu that includes grab-and-go, breakfast, refreshing specialty drinks, signature sandwiches, sweet treats, and the Deli’s much-loved Mouneh corner stocked with pickles, jams, and spices.
“The most meaningful part of our journey in Dubai has been seeing how people embraced the Deli so naturally. Every day, someone would tell us that a dish reminded them of home or a moment from their childhood. Opening at Galleria Mall, Al Barsha allows us to bring that feeling to another community and stay close to the people who shaped this momentum from the very beginning.” said Chef Yasmina Hayek.
Em Sherif Deli’s second Dubai outpost invites guests into a space built around warmth, a continuation of the connection that began at One Central and continues to grow across the city. Whether grabbing a quick bite between meetings, stocking up on pantry favourites, stocking up on merch, or lingering over mezze with friends, Em Sherif Deli is a place where food, culture, and community come together.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment