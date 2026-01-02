Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd., Seeks Global Partners For Its Continuous Inkjet Printer Business Across Europe And The Americas

MENAFN - GetNews) Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd. is seeking partners to join its Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) printer business, with a focus on European, North American, and South American markets. The company is a professional CIJ printer manufacturer in China with more than 14 years of industry experience. This press release highlights only LEAD TECH's CIJ printer products and its intention to expand cooperation through partnerships.

CIJ Printer Product Focus

LEAD TECH's continuous inkjet printer products include the LT800 Series, LT900 Series, and i9 Series. All three models are standard CIJ printers with a 76.8K configuration and use dye-based inks with a 60 μm nozzle size. Each model supports a maximum of five print lines, 34 printed dots, and a print height range of 1–15 mm.

LT800 Series CIJ Printer

The LT800 CIJ printer is described as offering a high quality–price ratio. It features a 7-inch touch screen display with the LT-touch GUI system. The printer supports up to 100 characters for text fields and 200 columns for logos. A modular ink core design allows the ink core to be changed every 8,000 hours after maintenance is due. The LT800 supports RS485 and Ethernet external data and system updates online, with customized software features available. The maximum printing speed is 430 m/min at 5×5 resolution.







LT900 Series CIJ Printer

The LT900 CIJ printer is designed for harsh environments and 24/7 operations. It uses an independent CPU for the GUI and firmware driver to provide stronger anti-interference capability. Auto-pressure control is achieved through an integrated TOF sensor in the printhead. The LT900 features a touch screen display listed as 10.6-inch in the specification table and supports a new GUI interface with up to 200 characters in the text field. The maximum printing speed is 430 m/min at 5×5 resolution. Network functionality is available on the high-speed version, with support for VNC remote desktop, Ethernet or Wi-Fi remote upgrades, and a Wi-Fi module for online system updates.







i9 Series CIJ Printer

The i9 STD CIJ printer is described as supporting Industry 4.0 coding. It includes features such as auto modulation and pressure control, stable charging, drop flying time detection, BCD message and control, and stronger anti-interference capability. The i9 STD supports 14, 21, and 28 ultra-high-speed modes, reaching a maximum speed of 430 m/min at 5×5 resolution. It supports VNC remote desktop monitoring and control, Ethernet or Wi-Fi remote upgrades, and online system updates.







Printing Capabilities and Languages

All three CIJ printer models support multilingual system interfaces, including Chinese, English, Korean, Russian, Polish, Persian, Arabic, Spanish, German, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Croatian, Thai, Slovenian, Slovak, Bosnian, Portuguese, and Italian, with customization available. Printable languages include Chinese, English, Korean, Russian, Polish, Persian, Arabic, Spanish, German, Croatian, Thai, Slovenian, Slovak, and Italian.

Supported print content includes text, numbers, serial numbers, barcodes, shift information, DataMatrix and QR codes, UPC-A & E, EAN-8 and EAN-13, Code 128 A/B/C, Code 125, GS1, UCC/EAN-128, Code 39, logos, automatic date and time, expiry dates, and special characters. Messages can be imported via USB. All models support creating logos, barcodes, and 2D codes.

Industrial Specifications and Maintenance

The CIJ printers use precision coating cabinet materials. IP55 protection is standard, with IP65 available as an option for LT900 and i9 STD models. Operating temperatures are 0–45°C for LT800 and LT900 and 0–50°C for the i9 STD, with supported work humidity of 0–90% relative humidity, non-condensing.

Maintenance schedules are defined as weekly minor maintenance, medium maintenance every 4,000 hours, and major maintenance every 8,000 hours. Maintenance cost is listed as medium for the LT800 and low for the LT900 and i9 STD. Power requirements are AC100–240V, 50/60Hz, with rated power of 80VA for LT800, 100VA for LT900, and 120VA for i9 STD.

Partner Opportunity

Lead Tech is seeking partners to join its CIJ printer business. This partner search is directed toward companies and organizations in Europe, North America, and South America that are interested in CIJ printer products. Further information about cooperation opportunities is available on the company's official website.

About Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd.

Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Co., Ltd. is a professional continuous inkjet printer manufacturer based in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China. The company has more than 14 years of experience in the CIJ printer industry. Its CIJ product range includes the LT800 Series, LT900 Series, and i9 Series.

Contact Person:

Contact Person 1: Desmond Xian (Europe Area)

Phone Number: +86 18933205892 (Whatsapp/Wechat)

Contact Person 2: Owen Wei (Americas Area)

Phone Number: +86 155 0769 9975(Whatsapp/Wechat)

Contact Person 3: Marketing Manager

Phone Number: +86 18820829029 (Whatsapp/Wechat)

