Indonesia Landslide Death Toll Nears Forty
(MENAFN) A devastating landslide in West Java province, Indonesia, has left at least 38 people dead, with identification procedures continuing for multiple victims, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announced Tuesday.
According to a BNPB statement, authorities had identified 20 victims by Monday evening, releasing their remains to grieving families. However, 18 bodies remain in the identification process.
Rescue teams launched renewed search operations Tuesday morning, bringing in additional heavy machinery to broaden the affected zone in the Cisarua region. The agency reported that approximately 800 personnel are conducting the large-scale operation, utilizing nine excavators to comb through debris.
The catastrophe has forced at least 685 residents from their homes, with displaced families now occupying village administrative buildings and makeshift evacuation sites, the BNPB confirmed.
Officials attributed the deadly landslide to relentless rainfall spanning two straight nights, which waterlogged the precipitous terrain characteristic of mountainous Cisarua.
Indonesia routinely faces flooding and landslide disasters during its rainy season, which generally spans from October through March each year.
