US Stresses Independent Iraqi Government Key to Regional Stability
(MENAFN) US officials are cautioning Iraq that the creation of a governing coalition aligned with its regional neighbors and Western partners—and free from Iranian influence—is essential for the country’s stability and economic future, as stated by officials.
The message comes as unease grows in Washington over the Coordination Framework’s decision to put forward former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki for the top post, according to reports. Senior US figures have publicly underscored the need for a government in Baghdad that is independent, broadly representative, and not beholden to outside powers.
During a recent phone conversation with outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that any future administration should focus on Iraq’s national priorities, steer clear of entanglement in regional confrontations, and preserve the reciprocal relationship between Baghdad and Washington.
“A government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq’s own interests first, keep the country out of regional conflicts, or advance the US-Iraq partnership,” Rubio warned.
That stance was reinforced by US Special Envoy Tom Barrack, who reiterated in a recent public statement that Iraq’s long-term security and prosperity depend on sustaining constructive relations with Western allies and regional partners, according to reports.
Following the Nov. 11, 2025 elections, the Coordination Framework emerged as the dominant Shiite bloc and selected al-Maliki—who previously served as prime minister from 2006 to 2014—as its nominee. His return bid remains contentious, given lingering criticism over alleged sectarian governance and shortcomings during his earlier tenure.
Iraq’s legislature is set to choose a new president on Jan. 27. Once elected, the president will assign the prime ministerial candidate from the largest parliamentary bloc to form a cabinet within a 15-day window.
Although al-Maliki’s candidacy has attracted backing from some Shiite and Kurdish factions eager to accelerate the government formation process, it has also sparked alarm among Sunni groups, who fear renewed sectarian strains and shifts in policy direction.
