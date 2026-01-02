Anushka Shetty Reveals Love Story: She Nodded 'Okay' When He Said 'I Love You'

Actress Anushka Shetty has a huge fan base across India, including in the Telugu film industry. Especially after the movie Arundhati, she became recognized as a star actress. Additionally, she has acted in many female-centric films.

India's beauty, Anushka Shetty, is making headlines again. The actress, known for hits like Arundhati and Baahubali, blushed while revealing details about her very first love.

Anushka Shetty has also made a name for herself in many female-centric films, earning the title Box Office Queen. After Arundhati, she starred in 'Size Zero' and gained stardom.

Anushka Shetty, who was slim and fit, naturally gained weight for the movie 'Size Zero,' which was big news. It was rumored she wasn't getting roles as losing weight was tough.

But there are several reasons why Anushka Shetty isn't getting many movie roles. First off, she is now 43 years old. It's not possible to do glamour-oriented roles like before.

Many wonder why actress Anushka Shetty isn't married at 43. Even though many have said marriage is a personal matter, some people in society just don't seem to get it.

Like a broken record, talk about Anushka Shetty getting older and not being married continues. Many speculate that she and actor Prabhas might be in love.

They both clarified, 'We're just friends.' But the gossip won't stop. Now, Anushka has revealed an old love story: 'When I was in 6th grade, a boy came and said I love you.'

'At that time, I didn't know what 'I love you' meant. So I just said, 'Okay, fine.' It remains a beautiful memory in my life,' Anushka Shetty said in an interview.

Before acting, Anushka Shetty was a yoga instructor in Mumbai. After getting into films, she grew steadily, starring in hits with Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Suriya. Baahubali made her famous.

Anushka became a top South Indian heroine, debuting in Tollywood with 'Super.' She made waves with 'Arundhati.' Her recent film 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' was a moderate success.

Anushka recently denied dating a cricketer, asking to verify rumors. 'I've left my marriage to my parents. I'll marry their choice. Please stop these rumors,' she said firmly.