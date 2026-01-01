Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Seal 50-Run Win Over Dubai Capitals, Stay In Race To ILT20 Title

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders stayed in the hunt for the DP World ILT20 Season 4 title after sealing a 50-run win over the Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

After an impressive opening partnership between Michael Pepper and Phil Salt, the spin department of the Knight Riders ensured that the Capitals were unable to recover from their early blows.

Recommended For You

The Knight Riders will now face MI Emirates in the Qualifier 2 on Friday for a place in the final against Desert Vipers, which will be held on Sunday, January 4.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pepper hit his second consecutive half-century, finishing on 72 runs in 49 balls including seven fours and three sixes. His 122-run opening-wicket partnership off just 81 balls with Phil Salt (43 off 34) led the charge, but the Capitals' bowlers wrestled back control with seven wickets for 36 runs to restrict the Knight Riders to 158/7.

In response, spinners Sunil Narine, Jason Holder and Liam Livingstone bagged three wickets each to keep control of the game throughout and seal an impressive win, bundling the Capitals for 108.

Chasing 159, the Capitals endured a bruising Powerplay as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ripped through their top order. Jason Holder set the tone in the second over, removing Toby Albert (11 off 8), before Ajay Kumar delivered a crucial blow in the next over to dismiss Jordan Cox (10 off 5).

The squeeze tightened further when Sunil Narine took control, trapping Shayan Jahangir (8 off 6) LBW and then producing a classic Narine ripper to bowl Navin Bidaisee (7 off 10) in overs four and six respectively as Dubai Capitals limped to 43/4.

Narine added to his tally with the wicket of Gulbadin Naib (7 off 10) in the eighth over. The pressure told once more in the 10th over when Liam Livingstone tempted Rovman Powell (12 off 14) to a miscued hit that was safely pouched in the deep. With just 16 runs coming in overs 7–10 and two more wickets falling, the Capitals slumped to 64/6 at the halfway mark, the chase slipping firmly out of reach.

The Knight Riders sealed the contest emphatically in the closing phase. Livingstone sparked the collapse with a golden-arm spell, removing James Neesham (19 off 13) in the 12th over, and David Willey (2 off 6) in the 14th over. The knockout punch arrived in over 16, when Holder struck twice in succession - first dismissing Mohammad Nabi (27 off 21), then trapping Muhammad Jawadullah for a duck - to extinguish any faint hopes of a late surge.

Electing to bat first, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a thunderous powerplay. Michael Pepper and Phil Salt took the Knight Riders to 55/0, with Pepper extending his red-hot form with four fours and two sixes inside the first six overs.

While Salt played the more measured knock, Pepper raced to a 36-ball half century. The pair also brought up their second consecutive 100-run partnership as Salt smoked Muhammad Jawadullah over the long-on boundary to bring up the milestone in 70 balls.

The momentum tilted sharply soon after. With the score at 122/0, Mohammed Nabi removed Salt in the 14th over, triggering an implosion that saw the Knight Riders lose five wickets for eight runs. Two wickets fell in the 15th over when the well-set Pepper was run out after a mix up with Andre Russell (1 off 4), and the latter was castled by Haider Ali just two balls later.

Nabi and Waqar Salamkheil then removed Alishan Sharafu (2 off 3) and Alex Hales (2 off 5) respectively as the Knight Riders slumped to 130/5 in 16.1 overs. Nabi accounted for Liam Livingstone (4 off 6) as well as finishing his quota with frugal figures of 3/25.

A captain's knock from Jason Holder (22* off 11) provided some respite towards the end. Holder smashed two fours and a six including 10 runs of the final over to push his side to 158/7.

Player of the match Sunil Narine said,“Winning games changes everything-it means a lot. We haven't made the playoffs in three years, and that's something we've been pushing hard for. It's emotional because we've played good cricket before without getting the results.”

Dubai Capitals' skipper Mohammad Nabi said,“At one point it looked like they might get close to 200, but we did well to pull things back with the ball. With the bat, though, we weren't good enough as a unit. There wasn't excessive turn, but they bowled very well to their areas. The plan was to rotate strike and avoid early wickets, but it didn't come off.”

Brief scores

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Dubai Capitals by 50 runs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 158/7 in 20 overs (Michael Pepper 72, Phil Salt 43, Jason Holder 22 not out, Mohammad Nabi 3 for 25, Waqar Salamkheil 1 for 25)

Dubai Capitals 108 all out in 16.2 overs (Mohammad Nabi 27, James Neesham 19, Sunil Narine 3 for 12, Jason Holder 3 for 18, Liam Livingstone 3 for 26)

Player of the match: Sunil Narine