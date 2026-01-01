Tarun Garg Becomes 1St Indian To Lead Hyundai Motor India As MD And CEO

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Thursday said that Tarun Garg has taken charge as the first Indian to lead HMIL as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In an exchange filing, the automaker said this milestone marks the first time an Indian national heads HMIL since its inception 29 years ago - a testament to Hyundai Motor Group's confidence in India's leadership and our country's growing strategic importance in the global automotive landscape.

With over three decades of automotive experience, Garg brings in the right expertise to lead HMIL's second phase of growth in India. He succeeds Unsoo Kim, who is returning to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea.

“India's automotive industry is at an exciting inflection point, driven by innovation, sustainability and evolving customer aspirations. It is an extraordinary honour to lead Hyundai Motor India at this defining moment in our three-decade long journey,” said Garg.

“My vision is to build on our strong foundation while accelerating HMIL's transformation towards sustainable growth, technological leadership and unmatched customer delight,” he said, adding that they will continue to reinforce the commitment to 'Make in India' and position HMIL as a global hub for exports.

Prior to HMIL, Garg built a career at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, advancing through key roles to Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts and Accessories.

The leadership transition underscores Hyundai Motor Group's confidence in India's growth story and its strategic importance, setting the stage for a new era of innovation, resilience and progress.

In an earlier statement, Jose Munoz, President and CEO of HMC, had said that Garg's appointment as the first Indian national to lead HMIL is“a defining moment in our nearly three-decade history”.

“Under his guidance as COO, HMIL achieved record sales for three consecutive years, record-breaking profits and completed India's largest IPO in 2024,” he said.