Why Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland Is So Upsetting To So Many

MENAFN - Asia Times) Israel is on the hot seat. Not for Gaza, or Iran, or even for attacks on Syria or Lebanon.

No, Israel is on the hot seat for being the first country to establish formal diplomatic

relations with Somaliland. Huh? Israel has had close, informal relations with Somaliland for decades, as have the US, UK, UAE, Taiwan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Denmark, Kenya and Turkey.

A 2005 African Union fact finding mission on Somaliland's independence said:“The fact that the 'union between Somaliland and Somalia was never ratified,' and also

malfunctioned when it went into action from 1960 to 1990, makes Somaliland's search

for recognition historically unique and self-justified in African political history.”

Somaliland is far from unique. It is the product of colonial machinations that included the UK, France, Ethiopia, Italy all holding parts of the area beginning in the late 19th century.

In 1960, Somaliland chose to unite with the newly independent Somalia and Somali

people from those other European and Ethiopian holdings.

Post-colonial governance worked out poorly. The regime of Siad Barre in Mogadishu prosecuted horrific wars against Somaliland and, when Barre was deposed in 1991, Somaliland negated the original treaty and declared independence.

The UN did not object. No one else did either. Until now.