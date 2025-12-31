Minimum Salary Rule For Emiratis: UAE Sets Deadline, Penalties For Private Companies

Private sector companies have until mid-2026 to raise the salaries of existing Emirati employees to at least Dh6,000 a month or risk penalties that include losing Emiratisation quota credit and restrictions on issuing new work permits.

This came as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed more details about how the revised minimum wage for Emiratis in the private sector will be implemented, following its announcement on Tuesday.

In a detailed press statement, the ministry said the new minimum salary will take effect from January 1, 2026, applying to all new, renewed or amended citizen work permits issued from that date. Employers that already have Emiratis on their payroll have been given until June 30, 2026, to amend salaries and employment contracts to meet the new threshold.

From July 1, 2026, enforcement measures will come into force against non-compliant establishments. These include excluding Emirati employees whose salaries remain below Dh6,000 from Emiratisation target calculations, as well as suspending the issuance of new work permits until salaries are brought into compliance.

Explaining the rationale behind the increase, Khalil Ibrahim Al Khouri, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said the move forms part of a phased strategy to raise Emirati wages in the private sector. The minimum salary was previously set at Dh4,000, later increased to Dh5,000, and will now rise to Dh6,000 from 2026.

He said the gradual approach is designed to reflect prevailing market wages based on the nature of the job, while giving private sector employers sufficient time to implement the changes.

MoHRE also urged companies to proactively amend employment contracts ahead of the June 2026 deadline, stressing that the Dh6,000 minimum salary will be mandatory for all Emiratis working in the private sector by that date.

The ministry credited sustained private sector participation in Emiratisation efforts to government-backed initiatives, particularly the Nafis programme, which provides employers with access to a wide pool of qualified Emirati talent, alongside incentives and benefits tied to Emiratisation targets.