Stranger Things Dominates Netflix Charts With 34.5 Million Views, Leaves Emily In Paris Behind

MENAFN - Live Mint) Stranger Things fans are out in force as the fifth season reportedly became the most-watched show in the UK, with 34.5 million views.

According to Netflix, Volume 2 of the new season set a new record for Netflix on Christmas Day around the world. The three new episodes built up suspense leading up to the final episode, which streamed on December 31 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. In the US and Canada, the finale will also be shown in cinemas, with more than 1.1 million people already signed up to attend.

Older seasons still popular

Reportedly, the earlier seasons of Stranger Things remain popular. For the fifth week in a row, Seasons 1 to 4 are in the Top 10. Season 1 is at No. 5 with 4.8 million views, Season 2 at No. 9 with 3.6 million, Season 3 at No. 8 with 3.6 million, and Season 4 at No. 6 with 4.1 million views.

Emily in Paris Season 5 at No. 2

At number two on the list was Emily in Paris Season 5, with 13.3 million views. This season follows Emily, played by Lily Collins, as she moves to Rome to open a new office for Agence Grateau. She also enjoys romance and explores Italian culture with fashion heir Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

Just minutes after the much-awaited finale of Stranger Things Season 5 premiered worldwide, users began reporting issues with Netflix The final episode was released globally on Wednesday at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In India, fans were able to stream the episode from 6:30 am IST as part of the platform's coordinated global launch.

Shortly after the release, many viewers took to social media to say they were unable to access the show, with reports of the streaming service crashing or failing to load. The outage appeared to coincide with a massive surge in viewers eager to watch the final chapter of the popular series as soon as it became available.



Stranger Things Season 5's finale achieved record-breaking viewership, highlighting its cultural impact.

Netflix experienced significant outages coinciding with the premiere, showing the demand for popular content. Earlier seasons of Stranger Things continue to attract viewers, indicating lasting popularity.

Key Takeaways