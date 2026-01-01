'Jama' Actor Pari Elavazhagan's Next Film Goes On Floors With Traditional Pooja

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) The next film of actor Pari Elavazhagan, who is best known for his performance in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Jama', went on floors here in the city with a grand and traditional pooja ceremony.

The new film is being produced jointly by two well known production houses, Million Dollar Studios and Neo Castle Creations.

Pari Elavazhagan, who has penned the story and screenplay for the project, is not only the director of the film but will also be playing the lead role in it. The female lead role in the film is to be played by Ramya Ranganathan, who previously made a strong impression with her performance in director Dhanush's 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam'.

Adding to the film's anticipation is the return of former Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Development Roja to the big screen. Actress Roja will be seen making a comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus of over 12 years. The film also features an ensemble cast including Chetan, popular YouTuber Gopi. Actors Ismath Banu and Sudharshan Gandhi will be seen portraying key roles in this film.

The project is backed by a seasoned technical team. Music for the film is to be composed by Bharath Sankar, known for his work in the critically acclaimed films 'Mandela' and 'Maaveeran'. Cinematography is to be handled by Shelley R Calist, while editing is by Partha. The Art direction team is to be led by Mahendran, with lyrics being penned by Mohanrajan and Bakkiyam Sankar.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the story will be set in Perambur. The film, they add, is being crafted as a wholesome family entertainer that is being aimed at audiences across all age groups.

With shooting currently progressing at a brisk pace, the makers are planning a theatrical release in summer this year.