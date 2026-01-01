Drone Debris Shown By Russia Cannot Serve As Proof Of 'Attack On Putin's Residence' - CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The 'drone debris' shown by Russia, which allegedly 'attacked Putin's residence in Valdai', cannot be considered evidence of any attack. The origin of these objects is unknown, as are the time and place of their appearance," the CCD emphasized.

The Center notes that it took Russia more than two days to fabricate these so-called proofs. However, the photographs released by Russia's Ministry of Defense showing metal fragments laid out on snow prove nothing by themselves. Despite claims of "91 drones" and a "targeted attack", the Russian side has provided no convincing confirmation: there is no video of air defense activity in the area of the residence, no recorded drone crashes at the claimed locations, and not even consistency in their own figures, which have repeatedly changed, the CCD says.

It is stressed that this is a typical Kremlin information operation.

Ukraine surprised by reaction of some Central Asian countries to fake“attack on Putin's residence”

"Predictably, the Russians posted so-called drone debris that allegedly 'flew toward Putin's residence'. Their traditional lie is this: when no one believed the basic version, they lay random fragments on snow and take photos. This is instead of explaining the inconsistencies: the absence of air defense activity near the residence, the absence of drones there at all, and the differing drone numbers in which the Russians themselves got confused," said CCD Head Andrii Kovalenko.

The story of the alleged attack on Valdai is an attempt to informationally cover up pre-planned terror against Ukraine, pressure the diplomatic process, and create a fake justification for future strikes on Ukrainian cities, the CCD emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the information about strikes on Putin's Valdai residence is a fake invented by the Russians to disrupt successful negotiations on ending the war.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas believes that statements about alleged Ukrainian strikes on Russian government facilities are a distraction and an attempt to derail the peace process.