Indian Women's Cricket Team Kicks Off 2026 With Blessings Of Lord Mahakal

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Jan 1 (IANS) Beginning the new year on a spiritual note after their historic World Cup triumph, members of the Indian Women's cricket team sought the blessings of Lord Shiva at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga here on Thursday. The players also attended the early morning bhasm arti at the temple.

After a successful stint in 2025, with the Indian Women's team winning their first ICC trophy, this year will also bring new challenges for the world champions. To conquer it all, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, among others, also took blessings from the priest as they are gearing up for another promising year ahead.

Opener Shafali Verma shared photos of the visit on social media. She wished everyone a great year. Shafali can be seen with Renuka Singh Thakur and Sneh Rana in traditional attire. She wrote, "Happy New Year, everyone. Have a great 2026!" Renuka Singh Thakur also posted photos of the visit to the divine shrine. She wrote, "Starting the new year with faith, devotion and Mahadev's blessings. Happy 2026 to everyone."

Indian players also visited the Mahakal temple last year during the Women's World Cup, ahead of an important match against England. Women in Blue stunned the defending champions, Australia, to enter the final of the home World Cup. They then beat South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium to clinch the maiden ICC.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led team recently completed a dominant 5-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka and started off their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026 on a high. India will next take on Australia in February and England in May before heading for the T20 World Cup to be played in June in England this year.