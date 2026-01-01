ADAC Unveils Top Cars Of 2025

Car buyers in Europe are facing a tough decision: the shift from internal combustion engines to electric drives is gaining momentum, and more and more people are asking which electric vehicles are truly suitable for everyday use. In 2025, experts from the German Automobile Club (ADAC) conducted a large-scale test of 112 models to determine which ones deserve attention, Azernews reports.

Cars with different types of engines participated in the testing: diesel, gasoline, hybrid, and fully electric. The results were impressive: electric vehicles clearly took the lead. Among the top performers were not only premium models but also more affordable options, making them appealing to buyers with different budgets.

ADAC experts evaluated over 300 parameters, ranging from passenger space and trunk volume to safety, energy efficiency, and driving behavior.

Five electric vehicles achieved the highest score of 1.6: among them were the Mercedes EQS, Skoda Enyaq crossovers, and the new Elroq. The top list also included the Audi A6 Avant e-tron and Q6. These models stood out for excellent handling, modern design, and high comfort, making them suitable for both city driving and longer trips.

Chinese cars also participated in the tests, with mixed results. For example, the Nio EL8 scored 1.8, comparable to the Volvo EX90. The MG S5 EV and XPeng G6, both scoring 2.0, proved to be worthy alternatives to the Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y (1.9). The XPeng P7 (2.2) and the hybrid Lynk & Co 08, with an electric range of up to 176 km, ranked in the middle of the field.

Not all budget Chinese models met expectations. The BYD Atto 2 scored 2.4 due to its limited range and long charging time, while the BYD Dolphin Surf (2.6) lagged behind the European Citroen e-C3 (2.6) and Fiat Grande Panda (2.5). The Leapmotor T03 (2.9) and Dacia Spring (3.0) proved suitable mostly for urban use, although the latter impressed with excellent environmental performance - a score of 1.0 for ecology.

All cars were evaluated using a single system, regardless of engine type, class, or price. For electric vehicles, the assessment considered not only zero tailpipe emissions but also CO2 emissions based on Germany's energy mix. Scores were on a scale from 1 (excellent) to 5 (very poor), and in the case of equal scores, models were ranked alphabetically.

An interesting observation: experts noted that new generations of electric cars are not just about range and eco-friendliness - advanced digital technologies are becoming standard even in more affordable models. Features like intelligent assistants, smart dashboards, and autopilot capabilities make electric vehicles increasingly attractive for modern families.