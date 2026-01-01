Anthony Joshua Discharged From Hospital Two Days After Car Crash In Nigeria

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital in Nigeria days after a fatal car crash that killed two of his close friends.

Joshua was involved in a fatal road traffic accident on Monday along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. The vehicle carrying a team of four reportedly collided with a stationary truck, resulting in the tragic loss of Joshua's close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

However, Joshua and another passenger were promptly evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos. Following thorough clinical evaluations, medical professionals have confirmed that both are stable and do not require emergency medical intervention.

On Thursday, Ogun and Lagos states said in a joint statement that Joshua was deemed clinically fit to continue his recuperation from home.

Joshua and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos to pay their final respects to his two departed friends.

"Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon; though heavy-hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home.

"Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening," Lagos and Ogun state governments said in a joint statement.

Ayodele was Joshua's personal trainer, and Ghami was his strength and conditioning coach. Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele posted clips on social media of them playing table tennis together.

The governments of Lagos and Ogun states expressed their condolences to the families of the two young men. "We pray the Almighty grant the repose of their souls whilst granting their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear this very sad and painful loss," it said.