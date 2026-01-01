New Year 2026 Astrology: Want Wealth THIS Year? Bring These Lucky Items Home On New Year's Day

Happy New Year: According to numerology, 2026 will be the year of the Sun. If you bring some items related to the Sun God into your home this year, your luck can change. This will bring progress to the home and open the doors to wealth in life.

Numerologically, 2026 is the year of the Sun (2+0+2+6=10=1). Worshipping the Sun God brings special results, as the Sun represents honor, progress, and prosperity.

Bringing Sun-related items home at the start of 2026 invites the Sun God's blessings. These objects bring happiness, prosperity, and success. Let's see what's lucky to get.

A seven-horse chariot represents the Sun, making this picture auspicious. On New Year's, bring one home and place it in the east, ensuring the horses face inwards.

Bringing a statue or picture of the Sun God home for the New Year is auspicious. Place it in the east direction of your house to boost your honor and pave the way for progress.

Since 2026 is the year of the Sun, bringing a copper Sun symbol home is very lucky. Place it at the main door, sprinkle it with holy water, and apply a kumkum mark daily.