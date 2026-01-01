Welcome 2026 Healthy: Indigra Urges India To Switch To Luka Makhana & Millets

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 31, 2025 11:08 am - Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd. welcomes 2026 with a healthy message, urging consumers to stop junk food and switch to Luka Makhana and millet snacks. A clean, nutritious start for the New Year with smart snacking choices.

Faridabad, Haryana - 01 January 2026

As India welcomes the New Year with fresh hopes and new resolutions, Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd., a Faridabad-based food innovation company, is calling on consumers to make one simple yet powerful change in their daily lives - replace unhealthy, oil-laden snacks with clean, nutritious and traditional Indian superfoods like makhana and millets.

Through its premium snack brand LUKATM, Indigra Industries is encouraging people to stop consuming deep-fried chips, namkeens and highly processed snacks, and instead shift to roasted makhana and millet-based healthy snacks that are light, nourishing and suitable for modern lifestyles.

“New Year is the best time to reset our habits. People promise themselves to eat better, live better and feel better - but the biggest daily damage often comes from what we snack on,” said Shivendra Saroj, Founder of Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd.“Our message is simple - you don't have to stop snacking. You just have to snack smart.”

A silent health problem hiding in everyday snacks

Over the last decade, India has seen a sharp increase in lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart problems and digestive disorders. One major contributor is the rising consumption of ultra-processed foods, refined flour, palm oil-based fried snacks and high-sodium packaged products.

“Most people don't realise how much damage daily junk snacking causes. Chips, fried namkeens and instant snacks are calorie-dense, nutrition-poor and addictive. They offer instant pleasure but long-term health cost,” Saroj explained.

This is where Indigra's brand LUKATM Makhana and Millets comes in - offering a healthy alternative that fits modern taste preferences while staying rooted in Indian tradition.

Why Makhana & Millets?

Makhana (fox nuts) and millets have been part of Indian diets for centuries. They are naturally gluten-free, rich in plant protein, low in fat and easy to digest. When roasted instead of fried, they become a perfect guilt-free snack.

LUKATM Makhana is roasted, not fried, contains no unnecessary preservatives, and is lightly seasoned to maintain both taste and nutrition.

Similarly, millet-based snacks offer high fiber, sustained energy and better metabolic health.

“India doesn't need imported health trends. We already have the world's best superfoods - makhana and millets. We just need to bring them back into everyday consumption in a modern, convenient way,” said Saroj.

A movement, not just a brand

Indigra Industries positions this campaign not just as a product launch, but as a movement - a shift from junk to nourishment.

The company's New Year campaign message is clear:

“Stop junk. Start smart. Switch to LUKA Makhana & Millets.”

Through social media, retail partnerships and consumer awareness initiatives, Indigra aims to educate families, youth, office-goers and fitness enthusiasts on making better snack choices without sacrificing taste.

“Our goal is not to scare people, but to empower them. Healthy living doesn't need to be boring or expensive. A small switch in daily habits can lead to big improvements in energy, focus and long-term health,” Saroj added.

About Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd. is a Faridabad-based food company focused on developing modern, healthy and sustainable Indian snack solutions. With its flagship brand LUKATM, the company is redefining snacking by blending traditional superfoods with modern taste, premium quality and clean labeling.

The company is committed to:

Promoting Indian superfoods globally

Supporting healthier eating habits

Encouraging clean, transparent and responsible food production

New Year Message from Indigra Industries

“This New Year, don't just make resolutions - make better choices.

Choose health over habit. Choose nourishment over noise.

Choose LUKATM Makhana & Millets