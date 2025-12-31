Ainewsbreaks Wearable Devices To Spotlight Neural Interface Breakthroughs And Smart-Glasses Innovations At CES 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)



Partnership & Demo: Wearable Devices and Rokid will showcase live neural gesture-control demonstrations for AI and AR glasses at CES 2026, with a consumer bundle planned for Q2 2026.

Product Platform Update: New Mudra Link software features introduce customized gesture presets and on-device onboarding for supported smart-glasses models, improving cross-brand usability. R&D & IP Expansion: The company has successfully demonstrated EMG-based weight-estimation technology on Mudra Link, advancing its neural-interface IP into pre-commercial development.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) enters CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Jan. 6–9, with a broadened product and technology showcase that spans partnership announcements, platform upgrades and new neural-interface research. The company will demonstrate its collaboration with Rokid, delivering wrist-based neural gesture control for AI and AR glasses through its Mudra Link device, as the partners align product readiness, onboarding and joint marketing for a planned consumer rollout in the second quarter of 2026.

In parallel, Wearable Devices is introducing major updates to the Mudra Link application that strengthen its role as a unified input layer for smart-glasses ecosystems. The updates include customized gesture presets and the ability to complete onboarding directly on select supported glasses, eliminating reliance on PCs or mobile devices while delivering more consistent, cross-brand gesture control - a capability increasingly critical as the smart-glasses category expands across consumer and enterprise markets.

Complementing these commercial and platform advances, the company is also highlighting new intellectual-property progress at CES through its successful demonstration of pre-commercial EMG-based weight-estimation technology running on Mudra Link. Built on recently granted patents covering neural measurement of weight, torque and applied force from the wrist, the technology strengthens Wearable Devices' neuromuscular computing roadmap and positions the platform for future applications in robotics, healthcare, sports technology and extended reality.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

