Türkiye Turns to Bats to Protect Hazelnut Harvest
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to employ bats in its battle against the brown marmorated stink bug, a species that endangers domestic crops, particularly hazelnuts, according to Semsettin Kulac, director of the Hazelnut Application and Research Center at Duzce University, who spoke to a news agency.
Kulac described the insect as a “pandemic of agricultural plants,” noting that it lacks sufficient natural enemies in the country, which makes it necessary to confront the “pest” in a thorough and coordinated manner.
He pointed out that the bug harms around 300 different agricultural products, with hazelnuts being the most economically significant.
“It directly damages corn, pears, apples and many other products we can name. It is essential to combat it collectively,” he explained.
Kulac mentioned that specialists from universities nationwide are working to identify bat species capable of reducing the insect population by feeding on it.
“This project will be unique not only in Türkiye, but also in the world,” he emphasized, adding that certain bat species have already been identified.
Currently, Türkiye addresses the stink bug problem through chemical spraying and by deploying samurai wasps, Kulac noted.
