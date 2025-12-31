Ecodeck Grids Ltd Launches Innovative Shed Bases & Permeable Pavers In Nottinghamshire

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 30, 2025 11:26 pm - Ecodeck Grids Ltd in Nottinghamshire introduces durable, eco-friendly Shed Bases & Permeable Pavers for versatile ground reinforcement.

Nottinghamshire, UK -Ecodeck Grids Ltd, a Nottinghamshire-based ground reinforcement company, has introduced a robust and sustainable solution for outdoor surfaces with the launch of its high-performance Shed Bases & Permeable Pavers. Designed for fast installation and long-lasting stability, these innovative plastic grid systems offer both residential and commercial users a smarter alternative to traditional foundations.

A Modern Alternative to Traditional Foundations

Unlike concrete slabs or poured foundations, Shed Bases & Permeable Pavers by Ecodeck Grids Ltd are made from eco-friendly, recycled plastic materials. These bases are simple to install with snap-clip interlocking fixings that don't require specialist tools or wet trades. Whether you're building a garden shed, greenhouse, log cabin, or commercial porta-cabin, these ground grids provide strong, reliable support.

Level setting is made easy, saving time during construction. The plastic grids not only support heavy structures but also reduce the labour and cost associated with concrete foundations.

Built to Withstand - High Strength and Load Capacity

The plastic grid system measures 500mm x 500mm x 40mm and is engineered to support loads exceeding 100 tonnes. Each grid is injection moulded using a rubber-infused plastic mix, delivering flexibility and strength under pressure.

Tested for performance in extreme conditions, the product is both heat and freeze resistant and UV stable. These characteristics ensure the grids perform year-round, whether installed under a summerhouse or in a driveway. All products come with a 10-year manufacturer guarantee.

Smart Drainage with S.U.D.S Compliance

Ecodeck's Shed Bases & Permeable Pavers meet the latest S.U.D.S (Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems) regulations. Each grid promotes water permeability, allowing rainwater to pass through naturally into the ground below. This reduces standing water, surface runoff, and flooding.

In addition to drainage, the elevation provided by the grids creates an air gap below buildings, helping to prevent damp from affecting base timbers and increasing the lifespan of outdoor structures.

Multiple Applications for Residential and Commercial Use

Beyond sheds, the same grid system is widely used for stabilising driveways, protecting lawns, reinforcing slopes, and creating durable footpaths. The grids are effective in grass or gravel car parks, service roads, play areas, railway embankments, and slope reinforcement. They also serve well in equestrian settings, buggy paths, and even fire service access routes.

By maintaining surface level and stopping the movement of gravel or soil, they ensure a tidy, stable area even in high-traffic environments.

Eco-Friendly, Easy to Install, and Low Maintenance

The system is built for speed and simplicity. It can be installed on virtually any surface, including soil, grass, or compacted gravel. Snap-together installation reduces build time, while the use of recycled materials supports sustainability goals. With minimal upkeep and long-lasting performance, users enjoy both environmental and financial benefits.

Available Now from Ecodeck Grids Ltd in Nottinghamshire

Ecodeck Grids Ltd is now supplying Shed Bases & Permeable Pavers across Nottinghamshire and surrounding areas. For enquiries or to place an order, customers can contact the team at 01773 875255. Every product is backed by a 10-year guarantee, helping customers build on solid, sustainable ground.

For more information about our durable, easy-to-install Shed Bases and eco-friendly Permeable Pavers, including technical specs and usage options, visit our website or contact Ecodeck Grids Ltd directly.