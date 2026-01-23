Pauline Sophie Heinrichs

Lecturer in War Studies, Climate and Energy Security, King's College London

Pauline is a lecturer in War Studies (Climate and Energy). Her research focuses on climate and energy security, international ordering and security narratives in the context of a warming world. She currently holds a British Academy Knowledge Frontiers Grant working on critical actuarial science and climate justice.

Pauline has worked with and led international teams in conflict and post-conflict countries such as Ukraine and the Baltic States, leading on qualitative methods and strategic narrative analysis. She has been selected as an Emerging Scholar by the Milton Wolf Seminar on Public Diplomacy. Pauline received her MA in International Security from Sciences Po, Paris and her PhD from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Pauline also brings professional climate diplomacy and foreign policy experience having worked for Germany's foreign office and an international climate think tank. In her role as a Senior Policy Advisor at E3G, closely working with the UK Government and international partners, she built a technical assistance facility responding to over 30 requests from key energy transition countries as part of the UK's COP26 strategy. She advised G7 and G20 governments on their energy transitions and cooperated closely with key energy transition countries, especially in Africa and Southeast Asia.

–present Lecturer in War Studies (Climate and Energy Security), King's College London

Experience