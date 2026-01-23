Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Chill Returns To South Bengal Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Right after Saraswati Puja, a cozy winter feeling is back across the state! The temperature in South Bengal dropped quite a bit over the weekend. What will today's weather be like? Read the full report to find out

Alipore Met Office reports that on Saraswati Puja, Kolkata's max temp was 25.8°C and min was 14.5°C. Despite morning fog, the sky cleared up, bringing back the winter chill for the weekend.

The biting cold is gone from South Bengal, but a light winter feel remains. The Met office says no big change in min temp for the next week. Due to western disturbances, temps are rising.

Temps are rising in South Bengal due to fog and western disturbances. One is over Pakistan/J & K, another arrives on the 26th. Winter feel will lessen. Light to moderate fog in all districts.

Alipore Met Office reports dense fog in North Bengal. Yellow alert for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar. Min temp stable for 5 days. Winter feel to reduce gradually.

Day and night temps are rising. A western disturbance is blocking northerly winds. Easterly winds are bringing moisture. Day temps have already risen in South Bengal, hitting 30°C in Uluberia.