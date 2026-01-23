Ishaan Khatter Calls Homebound 'A Piece Of My Heart' After It Loses The Oscar Race

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter used social media to express his emotions after his film "Homebound" lost the race for the Oscars.

He took to his official Instagram handle and published a couple of BTS photos and videos from the shoot, along with a heartfelt note.

Revealing that he will always look back at the entire experience with love, Ishaan wrote, "Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It's a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person.. and a young actor. Today as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude.. And as a sort of moral compass. (sic)."

Expressing his gratitude to director Neeraj Ghaywan, he added, "@neeraj I love you, brother. There are very few people I can say this about but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick."

"Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound (infinity symbol emoji) no feeling is final," Ishaan concluded the post.

Before this, filmmaker Karan Johar, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, and actor Vishal Jethwa also decided to put their disappointment into words and share it on social media.

For those who do not know, the nominations for the 98th Oscars were announced on Thursday, where "Homebound" failed to secure a position in the 'International Feature Film' category.

The five films which made it to the final Oscar shortlist are "The Secret Agent" (Brazil), "It Was Just an Accident" (France), "Sentimental Value" (Norway), "Sirât" (Spain), and "The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia).

The Academy Awards ceremony is slated to take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.