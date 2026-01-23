Lucknow Weather LATEST Forecast: Cloudy Skies With A Chance Of Rain In The Afternoon

Get the detailed Lucknow weather forecast for Saturday, January 24. Expect a max temperature of 25°C with mixed sun and clouds. Find out about rain chances and more!

Lucknow is expected to have sun with areas of high clouds in the morning on Saturday, January 24, followed by hazy sunshine later in the day. There is a chance of rain, so it's advisable to stay updated on changing conditions.

Max temperature: 25°C

Min temperature: 12°C

The maximum temperature will reach around 25°C, while the minimum will drop to about 12°C. The morning will feel cool, with the afternoon warming up slightly under hazy sunshine.

The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 26°C. Despite the clouds and haze, the day will feel fairly comfortable, though still mildly cool in the morning.

On January 24, 2026, the sun will rise at around 6:55 am and set at about 5:41 pm, giving Lucknow a little over ten and a half hours of daylight.

Winds from the southeast will blow at about 9 km/h. This light breeze will help keep the air moving but will not significantly change the temperature.