Russia Reports Drone Strike On Oil Refinery In Tuapse

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the BBC, citing the Russian regional operational headquarters, according to Ukrinform.

According to Russian authorities, the drone attack damaged a pier in the port, equipment at the oil refinery, and a gas pipeline in a residential area.

The authorities reported that a fire broke out at one of the piers, and equipment covering an area of 300 m2 burned at the oil refinery.

The ASTRA Telegram channe published a video of the burning refinery to confirm the strike. According to the channel's OSINT analysis, the video was filmed about a kilometer from the plant.

The Tuapse oil refinery is an enterprise in the Krasnodar region, operated by LLC RN-Tuapsenefteprodukt. The plant forms a single production complex with the Oil product transshipment terminal of LLC RN-Tuapse Marine Terminal. It is part of the Rosneft oil company.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was already hit on November 25. At that time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, using Bars jet UAVs and Neptune cruise missiles, successfully struck several Russian strategic targets.