Arti Singh Opens Up On Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala Loss And How It Affected Her Mentally

Television actress Arti Singh recently poured her heart out on Rashmi Desai's podcast Rashmi Ke Dil Se Dil Tak, speaking candidly about the emotional toll caused by the untimely demise of her close friends from Bigg Boss 13. In a deeply moving conversation, Arti revealed how losing Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala has left a lasting impact on her mental and emotional well-being.

Loss That Triggered Fear and Anxiety

During the chat, Arti admitted that the sudden loss of two young and fit colleagues has made her increasingly anxious about life. She shared that the reality of their absence often overwhelms her, triggering fear and panic. Arti said she sometimes feels extremely nervous and emotionally vulnerable, adding that there are moments when she breaks down and seeks comfort from close friends like Paras Chhabra to calm herself.

She explained that seeing people from her own age group pass away so unexpectedly has shaken her deeply. The fear, she said, isn't just about loss but also about uncertainty and the fragility of life, something she struggles to process even now.

Finding Stability After Marriage

Arti also spoke about how marriage has brought a positive change in her life. She credited her husband, Deepak Chauhan, for being her emotional anchor during difficult moments. According to the actress, Deepak's calm and sensible nature has helped her manage panic and anxiety much better than before.

She shared that after marriage, her hyper and restless moments have significantly reduced. Whenever she feels overwhelmed, Deepak handles the situation with maturity, offering reassurance and stability, which has helped her heal emotionally.

For context, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021 due to a heart attack, while Shefali Jariwala died in June this year. Both were in their early 40s, and their sudden demise left the industry and fans in shock.

Arti Singh and Deepak Chauhan tied the knot in April 2024 in Mumbai in a grand ceremony. Arti is the sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek and the niece of veteran actor Govinda.