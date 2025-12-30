Traffic And Security Measures Implemented In Colombo For Dec 31St

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka Police announced that a large number of people and vehicles are expected to arrive in Colombo tomorrow (31) from outlying areas to celebrate the New Year 2026, particularly around the Galle Face Green area. To manage the anticipated crowds, the police have decided to implement a special traffic and security plan aimed at minimizing congestion and ensuring public safety.

Heavy traffic is expected across the Colombo city limits, especially in the Fort, Pettah, Slave Island, Maradana, Kollupitiya (Colpetty), Bambalapitiya and Cinnamon Gardens police divisions. Traffic in these areas will initially operate as usual; however, if severe congestion occurs, special traffic arrangements will be put into effect.

Vehicles exiting Colombo via Galle Middle Road will be directed through the NSA Roundabout along Galle Face Road and towards Baladaksha Mawatha, Aliya Nana Roundabout, Mackan Marker Road and back to the Galle Face Roundabout heading toward Colpetty. Vehicles entering Colombo from Galle Face Road will be allowed to proceed only up to the Baladaksha Mawatha junction. Travel will not be permitted from the Galle Face Roundabout to Aliya Nana Roundabout via Mackan Marker Road, nor from Aliya Nana Roundabout to Galle Face Road via Baladaksha Mawatha. Vehicles using the by-roads leading to Baladaksha Mawatha may turn right and exit Colombo via Aliya Nana Roundabout, while vehicles entering Galle Face Road from by-roads must proceed toward the NSA Roundabout.

Police emphasized that, once the plan is activated, vehicles will not be allowed to park on sidewalks or in any manner that obstructs main roads within Colombo, and legal action will be taken against drivers who violate these regulations. Around 1,200 police officers are scheduled to be deployed for these traffic and security operations.

Parking facilities have also been arranged at designated locations across the city, accommodating approximately 5,900 vehicles. Free parking has been provided in selected areas as long as traffic flow is not obstructed, including locations in Fort, along Marine Drive, D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha, Parsons Road, Galle Road and several routes within the Cinnamon Gardens area.

In addition, paid parking facilities will be available at the Old Manning Market parking area, near the Vimaladharmasuriya Clock Tower, the Hemas Parking Area, Lake House, several streets in Fort, the Access Tower parking area in Kollupitiya and the Gamini Roundabout in Maradana. Authorities also noted that four maps detailing the traffic plan have been issued to help the public better understand the route changes and parking arrangements.