Crafter Software Pre-Announces Crafterq, A New AI Chatbot Platform For Business Websites And Digital Channels

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Crafter Software, the software development studio crafting AI-native platforms that power enterprise digital experiences, today announced plans to launch CrafterQ, a new AI chatbot platform purpose-built for business websites and digital channels. The company has opened a public Waitlist ahead of the official product launch planned for early 2026.

CrafterQ is designed to help organizations deploy custom, accurate, secure and brand-aligned AI agents across websites, intranets, and digital experiences without the risks commonly associated with generic AI chatbots.

“AI is rapidly becoming the new user interface for digital experiences, but most chatbot solutions were not built for enterprise realities like governance, accuracy, and brand control,” said Mike Vertal, CEO of Crafter Software.“CrafterQ is designed to give organizations the benefits of conversational AI while keeping them firmly in control.”

An AI Chatbot Platform Built for Business Use Cases

Many organizations still rely on either scripted chatbots with narrow capabilities or public LLM services that lack the controls required for business use. In contrast, CrafterQ is built specifically for business websites and digital channels where trust, accuracy, and compliance matter. The platform enables organizations to create AI agents that are tightly grounded in approved enterprise content, documentation, and knowledge sources.

Key capabilities of CrafterQ include:

- Data-Bounded AI Responses: CrafterQ agents answer questions strictly from approved enterprise content and documents, helping prevent hallucinations, misinformation, and off-brand responses.

- Enterprise-Grade Guardrails and Governance: Built-in controls for input/output filtering, access control, and auditability ensure AI interactions align with organizational policies and compliance requirements.

- No-Code Agent Configuration: Business teams can configure AI agent instructions, tone, and behavior without writing code, while technical teams retain full control over integrations and data sources.

- Full Transparency and Analytics: Teams can review chat logs, analyze user questions, and continuously improve agent performance based on real interaction data.

- Omnichannel Deployment: Deploy AI agents across websites and other digital touchpoints to dramatically improve customer support, marketing engagement, sales enablement, and internal knowledge use cases.

Key Use Cases

CrafterQ is designed to support a wide range of high-impact business scenarios, including:

- Conversational AI for Marketing and Business Websites: Engage visitors more effectively by answering questions, guiding users to relevant content, and helping prospects understand products and services in real time.

- AI Agents for E-Commerce Experiences: Help shoppers find products faster, answer purchase-related questions, and drive higher conversion rates through guided, conversational selling.

- Conversational AI for Customer Support Portals: Improve service efficiency by delivering instant, accurate answers grounded in support documentation-reducing ticket volume and improving customer satisfaction.

Waitlist Now Open

Crafter Software is inviting organizations, digital leaders, and partners to join the CrafterQ Waitlist ahead of the official launch. Early access participants will receive product updates, previews of upcoming features, and priority onboarding opportunities. Select participants will be invited into the CrafterQ Beta Test program currently underway.

To learn more about CrafterQ and join the Waitlist, visit crafterq.