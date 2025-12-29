403
Syrian Security Forces Report Capturing “Saraya al-Jawad” Member
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Syrian officials reported the detention of a “terrorist cell” member in the northwestern province of Latakia.
According to the Interior Ministry, a man identified as Basel Issa Ali Jamahiri was taken into custody in the village of Duweir Ba‘bada, located in the Jableh countryside. He faces accusations of belonging to the group known as “Saraya al-Jawad,” which is linked to former special forces commander Suheil al-Hassan.
Authorities stated that multiple caches of weapons and ammunition concealed in different areas were discovered and seized during the operation.
Suheil al-Hassan, once a commander in the military of the ousted Assad regime, is regarded as one of the figures most associated with repression against Syrians during the uprising from 2011 to 2024. He is credited with playing a central role in the regime’s strategy of violently quelling demonstrations, including the deployment of barrel bombs.
The ministry clarified that this arrest was part of a broader security mission conducted by the Internal Security Command in Latakia province on Wednesday.
That same day, Syrian authorities announced the confiscation of improvised explosive devices and assorted weapons in an operation targeting the “Saraya al-Jawad” network, which led to the capture of one member and the elimination of three others.
The newly established Syrian administration has pledged to reinforce security nationwide and pursue remnants of the former regime accused of fueling instability.
