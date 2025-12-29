403
Trump Signals Breakthrough in Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared Sunday that substantial headway has been achieved toward resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict following critical discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"We covered somebody would say 95%. I don't know what percent, but we have made a lot of progress on ending that war, which is really certainly the most deadly war since World War Two, probably the biggest war since World War Two," Trump stated.
The American leader projected that if negotiations proceed smoothly, outstanding elements of the peace framework could be finalized within weeks. "A few weeks" is the timeframe Trump cited "if work goes 'really well.'"
Trump acknowledged persistent obstacles, identifying territorial disputes as a primary challenge. He characterized "one or two 'very thorny issues'" as remaining barriers to a comprehensive settlement, with "one concerning land already taken during the conflict."
The president revealed that post-conflict reconstruction had been addressed in conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating Moscow would contribute to Ukraine's recovery. "Including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices," Trump explained.
"Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed. President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding," he added.
Trump expressed willingness to address Ukraine's parliament if it would facilitate peace. "If it would help save 25,000 lives a month...I would certainly be willing to do that," he said.
The president suggested a three-way summit involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy could materialize when circumstances permit. "I see that happening at the right time," he noted.
Regarding Ukraine's security framework, Trump emphasized European responsibility. "We want to work with Europe, and Europe is going to take over a big part of it," he said, adding the U.S. would support European efforts.
When questioned about Putin agreeing to a ceasefire for a Ukrainian referendum, Trump indicated the Russian leader opposes temporary fighting pauses that might resume. "I think we're finding ways that we can get around that," he added.
20-point peace plan 90% agreed on
Zelenskyy characterized the discussions positively, praising the work accomplished by American and Ukrainian negotiating teams in recent weeks. "Really great discussions on all the topics," he said, noting the advancement made.
The Ukrainian president provided specific progress metrics: 90% consensus on the comprehensive 20-point peace blueprint, complete agreement on U.S.-Ukraine security commitments, near-finalization of trilateral U.S.-Europe-Ukraine security arrangements, full agreement on military components, and a prosperity framework nearing completion.
"We also discussed the sequencing of the following actions, and we agree that security guarantees are a key milestone in achieving lasting peace," Zelenskyy said.
However, Zelenskyy acknowledged challenging decisions remain for Ukrainian citizens. "If the plan will be very difficult for our society...our society has to choose...because it's their land, not of one person."
Following consultations with Trump and European officials, Zelenskyy confirmed continued engagement. "We agreed that our teams will meet in upcoming weeks to finalize all discussed matters."
Zelenskyy also disclosed that Trump would convene Ukrainian and European leaders in Washington in January.
Trump received Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida to advance the American strategy for concluding the nearly four-year war.
Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. on Sunday after diplomatic meetings in Canada.
