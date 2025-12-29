Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rescuers Pull 12 Cars And A Bus Out Of Snowdrifts In Carpathian Region

Rescuers Pull 12 Cars And A Bus Out Of Snowdrifts In Carpathian Region


2025-12-29 12:03:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Rescuers towed 12 cars and a bus. They evacuated 32 people, including 7 children,” the report said.

Earlier, the Ivano-Frankivsk regional police reported that due to the deterioration of weather conditions, police officers had stepped up security measures on the roads and were providing assistance to road users. Police officers are regulating traffic, helping drivers who have found themselves in difficult road situations, and monitoring compliance with traffic rules.

Read also: Tender for construction of road to Bukovel resort cancelled

As reported by Ukrinform, a bus overturned in Ivano-Frankivsk region. The number of victims has risen to 13, with one person killed.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.

MENAFN29122025000193011044ID1110533064



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search