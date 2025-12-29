Rescuers Pull 12 Cars And A Bus Out Of Snowdrifts In Carpathian Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Rescuers towed 12 cars and a bus. They evacuated 32 people, including 7 children,” the report said.

Earlier, the Ivano-Frankivsk regional police reported that due to the deterioration of weather conditions, police officers had stepped up security measures on the roads and were providing assistance to road users. Police officers are regulating traffic, helping drivers who have found themselves in difficult road situations, and monitoring compliance with traffic rules.

As reported by Ukrinform, a bus overturned in Ivano-Frankivsk region. The number of victims has risen to 13, with one person killed.

