Rizwan Uddin Addresses NID Students, EPFO Officers In Gandhinagar

Regional PF Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin and Chief Learning Officer (CLO), PDUNASS, addressed PG students of NID and Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers of EPFO in GNLU, Gandhinagar.

Motivational Session at NID Gandhinagar

According to a release, NID, Gandhinagar, organised a special session titled "Motivation Through Goal Setting" for PG students. This was a highly interactive and engaging session, during which the speaker acknowledged students for their active participation. Relevant questions on success, failures, challenging goals, and the roadmap to achieve them were among the interesting aspects of the talk. The roles of discipline, willpower, attitude, belief, coordination, and consistency were emphasised.

Bhavin Kothari, a key authority at NID, facilitated the talk. At the same time, Rizwan Uddin, RPFC-I and CLO, PDUNASS, expressed his pleasure at the way scholars from prestigious NID took the talk and showed interest in furthering the session's objective by pursuing their own goals.

EPFO Officers' Induction Training at GNLU

Earlier, Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar in association with Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), the National Academy of EPFO, organized four week "Induction Training Programme" for the sixth batch of Enforcement Officers/Account Officers of Employees' Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

The valedictory session for the Induction training programme was scheduled for 26th December 2025, at which Rizwan Uddin, Registrar, GNLU, was present, the release said.

The induction training programme started on 1st December 2025, with 62 Enforcement/Account officers in attendance. The training programme comprised 81 sessions on key legal topics, with 121.5 hours of training delivered to officers.

A total of twenty-six resource persons (including experienced EPFO officers) conducted the sessions during the Induction Training Programme. Various important topics were covered, including criminal law, civil law, Evidence Act, constitutional provisions, principles of natural justice, significance of quasi-judicial authorities and relevant provisions, POSH Act, cyber laws, procurement management, Rajbhasha, contract law, interpretation rules, labour laws, new labour codes and professional etiquette and personal grooming.

Valedictory Session and Key Addresses

On the final day of the training, Rizwan Uddin addressed the trainees in two sessions, where roles and responsibilities of the Principal Employers toward "contractual Employees" were explained in detail through two landmark Judgements- "HSWCL Vs RPFC" (Calcutt High Court) and "FCI vs RPFC" (Delhi High Court).

Nitin Malik acknowledged the efforts of Hardik Parikh, the Course Coordinator, and appreciated the trainees' discipline. Trainee officers shared their feedback in an open and informal setting.

Hardik Parikh submitted a detailed report of a long training. During the valedictory sessions, the officers were encouraged to serve the national interest by applying the knowledge imparted to them effectively.

Rizwan Uddin stressed the need for customer-centric service delivery and deep learning. Trainees were sensitised to be decisive, service-oriented, responsive and collaborative in their roles while functioning in EPFO. They were further sensitised to the significance of law in government services and encouraged to work towards securing optimal benefits for stakeholders in the interest of justice. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)