Zelensky Signals Imminent Meeting with Trump
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed an upcoming face-to-face encounter with US President Donald Trump, describing the timeline as "in the near future." Though Zelensky withheld specifics regarding timing and venue, a reporter has suggested the discussion may occur Sunday at a Florida location.
In a Friday Telegram post, Zelensky stated that following Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov's consultations with American counterparts, both governments reached consensus on a leader-level summit. "Much can be decided by the new year," the Ukrainian president wrote.
Moments before Zelensky's disclosure, a global affairs correspondent posted on X that Trump is slated to receive the Ukrainian leader Sunday at his Mar-a-Lago residence, citing an anonymous Ukrainian government source.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has verified that Moscow obtained and evaluated intelligence gathered by Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev during his recent discussions with American diplomats in the US focused on resolving the Ukraine crisis.
Peskov indicated that subsequent to Dmitriev's briefing, Russian and US delegations conducted negotiations involving foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov and multiple White House personnel, with both parties committing to sustained engagement.
Earlier this week, Zelensky unveiled his revised 20-point peace framework, asserting it has undergone review with US officials as part of Trump's conflict resolution initiative.
Zelensky's blueprint demands substantial concessions from Moscow, including territorial withdrawals despite Russia's ongoing military advances, an 800,000-member Ukrainian armed force supported by NATO allies, and an immediate cessation of hostilities with existing battle lines solidified.
Moscow has refused public commentary on the proposal, emphasizing that delicate diplomatic negotiations require confidential handling.
