Major Natural Gas Line Explodes In California, Emergency Shutdowns Enforced, Many Hear Loud Jet-Like Sounds

MENAFN - Live Mint) A“loud jet-like” sound was reportedly heard when a major natural gas line exploded in Castaic, California, enforcing emergency shutdowns in the region.

A 34-inch high-pressure natural gas pipeline ruptured Saturday in Castaic, north of Santa Clarit, prompting the California Highway Patrol to halt all traffic on the 5 Freeway.

All lanes on the 5 Freeway were closed, and drivers are being redirected to either State Route 126 or State Route 138, said the CHP in a post on X.

According to Los Angeles Daily News, the initial call of the ruptured gas line came about 4:20 pm on a hill above the Golden State (5) Freeway just north of Lake Hughes Road, California Highway Patrol Officer M. Curtiss told City News Service.

A video from the scene showed a large cloud of debris floating toward the freeway, and a loud whoosh sound could be heard.

A resident, Philip Perry, told Key News Network that he heard an explosion. He reportedly said he heard a sound similar to a jet engine when he went outside and saw a cloud.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reportedly described the affected pipeline as a large and high-pressure natural gas main line.

By 7:20 pm, the gas flow in the line had stopped, though there was still a residual smell of gas in the area, County Fire Capt. Brian Kight said.

There was no immediate threat in the city of Los Angeles, Middleton said.

The cause of the rupture was unclear, said Kight. But reports from the scene suggested there was a large landslide before or after the rupture.

Residents in the nearby area were directed to shelter in place. No injuries have been reported so far.